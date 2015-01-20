LONDON CNN International have agreed a multi-year deal to join the McLaren Formula One team as a partner, both sides said on Tuesday.

No financial details were given but the deal will see the global television network's branding appear on the front wing endplates of the new Honda-powered car.

McLaren have yet to name a title sponsor and will unveil their MP4-30 car, to be driven by Spain's Fernando Alonso and Britain's Jenson Button this season, in an online launch on Jan 29.

The McLaren partnership, even if relatively small by Formula One standards, is a leap up the grid for CNN who most recently sponsored the Caterham team.

Caterham, who never scored a point in five years, went into administration last October and face an uncertain future.

"Our shared love of technology has united us: together we will pursue new opportunities far beyond the conventional scope of a Formula One partnership," said McLaren chief executive Ron Dennis in a statement.

McLaren, who are starting a new engine partnership with Honda, have not won a race since 2012.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)