McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain wears his race suit at the garage before the start of the third practice session of the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/Files

LONDON Jenson Button will have the first run in the new McLaren when pre-season testing starts next month, the Formula One team said on Monday.

The new MP4-27 car is due to be launched at the Woking factory in southern England on February 1 with 2009 world champion Button scheduled to kick off testing at the Jerez circuit in Spain on February 7 and 8.

Team mate, fellow Briton and 2008 world champion Lewis Hamilton will take over the final two days on February 9 and 10.

Button finished overall runner-up to Red Bull's double world champion Sebastian Vettel in the 2011 season, with Hamilton fifth overall and beaten by a team mate for the first time in his F1 career.

Both McLaren drivers won three races last year.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)