McLaren's first proper test with new engine partner Honda ended on Wednesday with the Formula One team completing only a handful of laps over two days in Abu Dhabi due to electrical problems.

The car spent all of Tuesday morning in the garage before then completing three laps in the afternoon. On Wednesday, it managed only two laps.

"Although this looked like another difficult day, this is just part of the learning experience we expected when we took on the interim car programme," said McLaren's racing director Eric Boullier.

"To be honest, I'd rather be ironing out these problems here in Abu Dhabi, than discovering them in Jerez next February," added the Frenchman.

McLaren ended a long partnership with Mercedes after Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix season-ender.

Honda, who partnered McLaren to championships in the late 1980s and 1990s, are returning to the sport after pulling out as a works team in 2008.

McLaren have yet to announce their 2015 lineup, although Fernando Alonso looks sure to be one of their drivers after leaving Ferrari. The British-based team have not won a race since 2012.

