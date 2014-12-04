McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain prepares to put on his helmet during the first practice session of the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

LONDON Jenson Button waited for news about his Formula One future on Thursday as the McLaren board failed to decide who will partner Spaniard Fernando Alonso in their 2015 driver lineup.

While Alonso has yet to be confirmed, despite leaving Ferrari, his return to Woking is taken for granted within the sport.

That leaves 34-year-old Button and current team mate Kevin Magnussen scrapping for the second seat, with the 22-year-old Danish rookie seen by some as offering more potential than the 2009 world champion.

Asked at a sponsor event in Edinburgh whether he expected to be retained, Button smiled: "That's a question I still can't answer," he replied.

"I don't know when we will find out. I think for all of our sakes it's better sooner rather than later," he told Sky Sports television.

"I'm here with Kevin today as well, we spent the last couple of days together...we've had some interesting conversations," added the Briton.

McLaren group head Ron Dennis told reporters after the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that the board would decide.

A McLaren spokesman said after the meeting, however, that no decision had been taken about the driver lineup.

The former world champions, who have not won a race since Button's last victory in Brazil in 2012, are starting a new partnership with Honda next year and have also yet to announce a title sponsor.

Button said he would respect the team's decision but would love the chance to continue.

"If I'm in Formula One next year it's obviously an exciting challenge with the new engine and the new atmosphere within the team. If I'm not, I've got other exciting challenges that I want to partake in," he added.

"So I wouldn't worry about me. It's just nicer to know sooner rather than later."

Button has also been linked to a move to sportscar racing with Porsche, where Australian Mark Webber is now competing after leaving Red Bull.

The Briton, who scored 126 points to Magnussen's 55 this season, has made clear money will not be a factor in any decision.

"I've had a great career in Formula One which I would love to see continue," he said. "I've really enjoyed this year and I feel that we've got a good base for a great future...it's an exciting new challenge and I'm all for new challenges."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)