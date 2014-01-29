JEREZ, Spain Jan 29 Former Lotus Formula One team principal Eric Boullier is joining McLaren in the newly created role of Racing Director.

McLaren said in a statement released during pre-season testing in Spain that the Frenchman would start work at Woking on Feb. 3.

The team said Boullier would report to a yet-to-be-appointed McLaren Racing Chief Executive Officer, who would in turn answer to chairman Ron Dennis.

Jonathan Neale will fill the chief executive officer role temporarily. There was no mention in the statement of Martin Whitmarsh, who was team principal last season but has lost overall control to Dennis. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)