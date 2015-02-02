Chairman and CEO of McLaren Formula One team Ron Dennis signs autographs at the first practice session of the Australian F1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Malone/Files

McLaren will change the livery of their new Formula One car when there are commercial reasons for doing so, group chief executive Ron Dennis said on Sunday after the MP4-30 made its track debut in southern Spain.

The former champions have lacked a title sponsor since telecoms giant Vodafone withdrew at the end of 2013 and they turned up for the first pre-season test at Jerez with unbranded trucks and a car painted silver, black and red.

The livery seen so far has not impressed many fans, who had hoped for something bolder at the start of a new partnership with Honda, on social media.

Dennis told reporters in Jerez that there had been discussions within the team, who have not won a race since 2012, but they would not change without reason.

"This is the livery of McLaren," he said. "It has always been a combination of these colours and it will only change for commercial reasons.

"It will change. But I'm not going to say when."

