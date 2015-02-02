Celta eye famous upset of injury-hit Man United
MADRID Celta Vigo are confident they have the mental strength to upset an injury-hit Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals, according to the Spanish side's striker John Guidetti.
McLaren will change the livery of their new Formula One car when there are commercial reasons for doing so, group chief executive Ron Dennis said on Sunday after the MP4-30 made its track debut in southern Spain.
The former champions have lacked a title sponsor since telecoms giant Vodafone withdrew at the end of 2013 and they turned up for the first pre-season test at Jerez with unbranded trucks and a car painted silver, black and red.
The livery seen so far has not impressed many fans, who had hoped for something bolder at the start of a new partnership with Honda, on social media.
Dennis told reporters in Jerez that there had been discussions within the team, who have not won a race since 2012, but they would not change without reason.
"This is the livery of McLaren," he said. "It has always been a combination of these colours and it will only change for commercial reasons.
"It will change. But I'm not going to say when."
MADRID No longer the flying winger of old, Cristiano Ronaldo showed his transformation to deadly centre forward has been completed to perfection as he netted a superb hat-trick in Real Madrid's 3-0 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.