LONDON German fashion brand Hugo Boss will partner the championship-leading Mercedes Formula One team next year, ending a decades-long association with McLaren.

"With Mercedes-Benz and Hugo Boss formally intensifying their existing co-operations earlier this year, extending the partnership into the brand's Formula One team was a logical progression," Mercedes said in a statement on Wednesday.

The fashion company will provide team clothing with branding also appearing on the race cars driven by Britain's Lewis Hamilton and Germany's Nico Rosberg.

The move was expected, with McLaren recognising in July that it would be 'inappropriate' for Hugo Boss to stay with a rival to Mercedes given the fashion company's close cooperation with the German carmaker in other promotional areas.

Boss have been with McLaren since 1981 in one of the longest running partnerships in sport but the British team are in their last season with Mercedes engines and are starting a new partnership with Honda in 2015.

While not a major source of funding, Boss has been a big part of McLaren's identity through fashion shoots and as a provider of apparel.

