July 7 Stock car driver A.J. Allmendinger has
been temporarily suspended after failing a drug test, NASCAR
officials said on Saturday.
Steve O'Donnell, NASCAR's senior vice president of racing
operations, made the announcement just hours before the start of
the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway but gave no
details about what banned substance was found in Allmendinger's
positive test.
Allmendinger was pulled from his Penske racing Dodge Charger
and replaced by Sam Hornish Jr for the race.
"NASCAR notified Penske Racing this afternoon that A.J.
Allmendinger was administered a drug test earlier this week and
those results tested positive," Penske said in a statement.
"NASCAR has a strict drug testing program that Penske Racing
fully supports.
"Penske Racing will work with NASCAR through this process
and its next steps."
Under NASCAR's substance abuse policy, Allmendinger has 72
hours to request that his "B" sample be tested.
After a successful career in IndyCar racing, Allmendinger
made the jump to NASCAR six years ago and has made 169 career
starts but has yet to put his car on Victory Lane.
