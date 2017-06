HOMESTEAD, Florida Nov 20 Tony Stewart was crowned NASCAR's champion - on a tiebreak -- on Sunday after a magnificent drive won the Ford 400 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday from rival Carl Edwards.

The victory for Stewart meant the pair finished level on points for the season but Stewart wins the Sprint Cup thanks to winning more races (5-0) in the season-ending Chase playoffs.

