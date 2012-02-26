(Adds quotes, details)

By Simon Evans

DAYTONA BEACH, FEB 26 - The Daytona 500 was postponed to Monday after constant showers on Sunday ruined the hopes of thousands of fans at the Great American Race.

Organizers finally threw in the towel four hours after the scheduled start time, when a shower wrecked all the work that had been done drying out the track.

The washout marked the first time in the 54 years the traditional opener to the NASCAR season and the sport's most prestigious race has been postponed to another day.

"I think NASCAR is doing the right thing in not dragging this out and everyone now knows we will be racing tomorrow (Monday)," said driver Carl Edwards, who holds pole position for the race.

"Hopefully the weather will hold off and we won't be in the same position tomorrow."

Rain, however, is forecast for Monday raising the possibility of further delays and more frustration for fans and racers.

"I guess I'm going to have to win the first Monday Daytona 500," said Ford driver Greg Biffle who is also on the front row for the start.

"To just put it on hold makes it tough for a driver because there is all kinds of adrenaline and then you have to try to sleep tonight," he said.

Eight previous Daytona 500 races have been affected by rain in someway but none have ever failed to finish on a Sunday.

(Editing by Gene Cherry)

