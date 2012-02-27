DAYTONA BEACH Florida Feb 27 Heavy rain forced organisers to delay the start of the already postponed Daytona 500 by another seven hours until 1900 Eastern Time (2400 GMT) Monday, race officials said.

NASCAR's season opener was originally scheduled for Sunday but was washed out by the persistent downpours, marking the first time the race has ever been postponed in its 54-year history.

The race was re-scheduled to start at midday ET (1700 GMT) on Monday but was again delayed by the foul weather.

