Motor racing-Sainz takes three-place grid penalty to Baku
MONTREAL, June 11 Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz will take a three-place grid penalty to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as punishment for causing a collision in Canada on Sunday.
(fixes spelling of Dale)
DAYTONA BEACH Feb 28 Matt Kenseth won the Daytona 500 race on Monday holding off Dale Earnhardt Jr on the final lap of a heavily delayed race.
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by John O'Brien)
For more motor racing click on
MONTREAL, June 11 Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz will take a three-place grid penalty to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as punishment for causing a collision in Canada on Sunday.
* Stroll finally scores his first points (Adds quotes, detail)