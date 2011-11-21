MIAMI Nov 21 NASCAR's new golden boy Carl Edwards believes he will emerge stronger and better after the bitter disappointment of losing the Sprint Cup championship in the season finale.

Edwards went into the final race of the season, at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, with a three point lead in the standings and knowing he just had to finish ahead of rival Tony Stewart to secure his first championship.

The 32-year-old, viewed by many as the future face of the sport, led 119 laps of the race but crossed the finish line second behind Stewart, who was awarded the championship on a tibebreaker.

Edwards was by far the most consistent driver in NASCAR this season, with 26 top-ten finishes and 19 top-five placings but while Stewart won five of the ten races in the season-finale Chase, Edwards did not manage a single one.

"I'm truly telling you, if I'm in this position next year, I'm going to be better at it. So that's cool. That's something you don't get every day is a lesson like this," Edwards told reporters.

"There's nothing saying this loss won't spur a chain of events that could lead to some serious success in the future and you are looking at someone who is not going to miss out on that.

"You can't go back and change anything but you can sure as hell change what is going to happen and I will be better and will do a good job."

No NASCAR season has ever been decided by a tiebreaker since the points system was introduced in 1975 and the race ended with the top two battling it out on their own, well ahead of the chasing pack.

"I'm sure there will be people that will say this was fake, this was set up, because its just so unbelievable. I mean, it was like a movie," said Edwards.

Stewart had engaged in plenty of 'trash talk' with Edwards in the build-up to the race but after his third title victory he said he was sure Edwards would get his first at some stage.

"He'll win a championship. He'll be up here in our position, maybe I'll be the guy on the losing end but when he gets it, I hope he has to beat us to do it again. I appreciated that championship battle. It was David versus Goliath battle to the end," he said.

Edwards won many supporters for the way he handled his loss and his composed manner.

Before the race, he was temporarily blocked from attending a drivers' meeting but did not allow himself to get frustrated, patiently signing autographs and chatting with fanes before he was eventually given the all clear to proceed.

"I'm not going to rip the door off my motor home or freak out or anything...but it is important to look back and see what you could do differently, to really analyze everything," he said.

"This disappointment won't affect us for next season though, that's something you have to (be able to) do as a competitor, especially at this level."

(Editing by Julian Linden; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)