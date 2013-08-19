Three-time NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion Tony Stewart has ruled himself out for the rest of the season due to the broken right leg he suffered in a car crash earlier this month.

Stewart, who suffered a broken tibia and fibula in an August 5 sprint car race in Iowa, will be replaced on his Stewart-Haas team by veteran driver Mark Martin and Austin Dillon for the remainder of the 2013 campaign.

"Obviously, I'm disappointed to be out ... but the team is in very good hands with Mark Martin and Austin Dillon," Stewart, 42, said in a statement.

"Mark is someone I've looked up to my entire career and I have a tremendous amount of respect for him. Austin is a great young talent, and he showed that Sunday at Michigan."

Dillon, who finished 14th at Michigan after replacing Stewart in the Stewart-Haas No. 14 Chevrolet, will also drive for the team in the October 20 Talladega event.

Martin, who has piled up 40 wins in the Cup ranks over the past four decades, was released by Michael Waltrip Racing on Monday and will fill in for Stewart this weekend at Bristol and in 11 other races.

Stewart, who has also won titles in Indy cars and stock cars, was NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion in 2002, 2005 and 2011.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Simon Evans)