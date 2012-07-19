HOCKENHEIM, Germany, July 20 Formula One drivers
have lamented the perilous financial situation facing Germany's
Nuerburgring track with Nico Rosberg saying losing it would be
like Italy without Monza.
The German state of Rhineland-Palatinate announced on
Wednesday that Nuerburgring GmbH, owner of the circuit which
stages the German Grand Prix in odd-numbered years, was set to
file for insolvency.
"“It's a lot of history for us German drivers, we wish the
situation improves and that we find solutions," Rosberg told
reporters at Hockenheim, host of this year's race.
“"It would be shame to lose the Nuerburgring as a race, it's
one of the most traditional races in the calendar. It would be
like losing Monza for the Italians."
Australia's Mark Webber added: “"It's a sensational little
track, a track which has to stay in the same configuration and
stay open forever.
“"It's one of the most amazing bits of tarmac in the world,
a beautiful, beautiful, little circuit."
The Nuerburgring opened in 1927 and held its first German
Grand Prix the same year. A new shortened version of the circuit
has been used since 1984 because the old one no longer met
safety standards.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)