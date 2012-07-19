HOCKENHEIM, Germany, July 20 Formula One drivers have lamented the perilous financial situation facing Germany's Nuerburgring track with Nico Rosberg saying losing it would be like Italy without Monza.

The German state of Rhineland-Palatinate announced on Wednesday that Nuerburgring GmbH, owner of the circuit which stages the German Grand Prix in odd-numbered years, was set to file for insolvency.

"“It's a lot of history for us German drivers, we wish the situation improves and that we find solutions," Rosberg told reporters at Hockenheim, host of this year's race.

“"It would be shame to lose the Nuerburgring as a race, it's one of the most traditional races in the calendar. It would be like losing Monza for the Italians."

Australia's Mark Webber added: “"It's a sensational little track, a track which has to stay in the same configuration and stay open forever.

“"It's one of the most amazing bits of tarmac in the world, a beautiful, beautiful, little circuit."

The Nuerburgring opened in 1927 and held its first German Grand Prix the same year. A new shortened version of the circuit has been used since 1984 because the old one no longer met safety standards. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)