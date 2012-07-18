FRANKFURT, July 18 The owner of the Nuerburgring
race track is set to file for insolvency, the German state of
Rhineland-Palatinate said on Wednesday, blaming the European
Commission for taking too long to approve a rescue package.
Nuerburgring GmbH, 90 percent owned by the state, ran into
financial trouble amid a dispute with the track's operator over
leasing fees, and Rhineland-Palatinate has sought to restructure
the company with the help of a bridge financing package.
"But at the end of last week, (the Commission) indicated
that it may not reach a positive decision on the application for
aid before July 30," by which time Nuerburgring GmbH will be
unable to pay its bills, the state said in a statement.
Nuerburgring hosts the German Grand Prix every two years,
alternating with Hockenheim, and is due to stage the race next
year but its future has appeared uncertain due to the dispute
with track operator Nuerburgring Automotive GmbH (NAG) over
leasing fees.
Rhineland-Palatinate - under pressure to make the track pay
after pouring millions of euros into a racing-themed amusement
park there - said earlier this year it was cancelling its
leasing contract with NAG, just as the company held talks with
Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone over a deal to host the 2013
Grand Prix.
But NAG said on Wednesday it agreed on a concept with
Ecclestone last week and was also seeking to win commitments for
annual rock festival Rock am Ring and the ADAC Truck Grand Prix
for the coming years.
The track is also used by automakers including BMW
and Toyota to test cars.
