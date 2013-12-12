LONDON Dec 12 Mexican Sergio Perez will race for Force India next season, the British-based Formula One team announced on Thursday.

Perez joins the Vijay Mallya-run outfit after being replaced at under-performing McLaren by Danish rookie Kevin Magnussen, 21.

The 23-year-old will team up with Germany's Nico Hulkenberg, who competed for Swiss-based Sauber this year, in an all-new lineup that leaves Britain's Paul di Resta and Germany's Adrian Sutil seeking new employers.

Sutil is expected to move to Sauber while Di Resta's best bet could be the IndyCar series in America, where his cousin Dario Franchitti has just retired after winning the Indy 500 three times.

Mercedes-powered Force India finished sixth overall in the constructors' standings this year.

