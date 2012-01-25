ABU DHABI Vitaly Petrov could be in the frame for a testing role with Formula One tyre supplier Pirelli if the former Renault driver is unable to find a race seat for the season starting in Australia in March.

Russia's first grand prix driver made a surprise appearance at a Pirelli media event in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday when the Italian manufacturer launched its range of tyres for the championship.

"We will see how it goes," Pirelli's Motorsport Director Paul Hembery told reporters when asked about a possible role for Petrov.

"There is always a lot of tyre development work to do, and we are eager to have a driver who has experience of racing from the previous year."

Petrov, 27, has also been linked with the Caterham F1 team, previously Team Lotus, after being axed by his former team in favour of Frenchman Romain Grosjean.

Renault, now renamed Lotus, also have former world champion Kimi Raikkonen.

Cash-strapped Spanish outfit HRT are the only team still to complete their 2012 driver line-up after Williams this month appointed Petrov's former team mate Bruno Senna as their second driver.

Brazilian Lucas di Grassi is also expected to remain as a test driver for Pirelli this season.

