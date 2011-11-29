LONDON Nov 29 Russian driver Vitaly
Petrov's Formula One future looked uncertain on Tuesday after
Lotus/Renault announced Finland's 2007 champion Kimi Raikkonen
would be racing for them next year.
Petrov has a contract with Renault, who will change their
name to Lotus next year, for 2012 but his manager Oksana
Kossatchenko told Reuters that the situation was not
straightforward.
"I have a meeting tomorrow morning to decide what we are
doing, whether we are staying or not," she said. "We will have a
discussion.
"I guess we will find a solution and then we will have a few
days to sort it out...we would like to know the plan from the
team before we confirm our presence in the team."
While the team said Raikkonen had signed a two-year deal,
bringing him back to Formula One after two years competing in
the world rally championship, they did not clarify who would be
his team mate.
Frenchman Romain Grosjean, this year's GP2 champion, had
been presented as the leading contender for the seat Raikkonen
has taken but could still be in the frame to be the team's
number two.
Brazilian Bruno Senna, who raced for the last eight races of
this year after Germany's Nick Heidfeld was dropped, would be
another possibility.
Kossatchenko said the team wanted to "make the analysis of
the year and then we will decide whether we can collaborate and
go forward together or if it is better for us to split.
"I would like to stay with what we have at the moment, so
the best option is to keep Vitaly in Lotus for the next year,"
she said, adding that she also had a 'Plan B and a Plan C'.
Petrov finished the season 10th overall with 37 points, more
than hald the fifth-placed team's total tally of 73.
Renault team principal Eric Boullier told autosport.com that
all scenarios were possible and Poland's highly-rated Robert
Kubica, ruled out of the entire 2011 season due to injury, also
remained in the frame.
"I need to sit down with Robert and his manager to
understand what is the timescale for him to come back," he said.
"We have confirmed Kimi and we will confirm the second seat
when we are ready to confirm it."
