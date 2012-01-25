By Ian Gordon
| ABU DHABI
ABU DHABI Jan 25 Pirelli will be taking a
more aggressive approach to their Formula One tyres this season
and are confident the racing will be more exciting, motorsport
director Paul Hembery said on Wednesday.
Teams will still be supplied with four compounds over the
course of the championship but the gap in performance between
them has been significantly reduced.
"We have had to make changes and the objective of those
changes is to make the racing closer," Hembery told reporters at
a launch event in Abu Dhabi.
"There is a smaller gap in performance between the
compounds. Last year the teams were making choices based on
tyres that had a 1.5 seconds difference - we have tried to get
that down below one second and the aim is to have it at around
0.8 seconds."
The super soft compound is essentially unchanged from last
year, Pirelli's return to the sport as sole supplier after the
withdrawal of Bridgestone, but the three other compounds have
been made softer.
Pirelli president Marco Tronchetti Provera said: "These
changes will provide more opportunity for passes, and help make
a better show. Our tyres will be a bit softer which will add
speed and show."
Hembery hoped that closing the performance gap would make
tyre strategy more of a factor in races than it became last
season as teams got used to the new rubber.
"We were going through races where teams would maximise use
of the sets of the higher performing compound, which were soft
in 2011, and minimising use of the hard or medium," he said.
"From that point of view, the second compound would not come
into the strategy.
"We want a lower gap between compounds, with the slower tyre
degrading slightly less. Then teams will have to make a decision
on which tyre to go with," added Hembery.
"Last year we made it too easy for the teams by using soft
compounds at each weekend, so they based their weekends around
that. This year we want to mix it up more."
Pirelli is also confident that the different types of
compound will be more obvious.
The sidewalls will be coloured as usual - red (super soft),
yellow (soft), white (medium) and silver (hard) - but the design
of the markings and lettering will be larger.
Pirelli's wet weather tyres will take the Cinturato branding
that the Italian tyre company has used since the 1950s and have
blue sidewalls, while the intermediates will be green.
(Editing by Alan Baldwin)