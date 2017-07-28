FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2017 / 5:31 AM / a day ago

Motor racing-Porsche to compete in Formula E

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - Porsche said on Friday it would leave the top category of Le Mans, LMP1, at the end of the season and instead start competing in the Formula E electric-car racing championship in 2019.

"Entering Formula E and achieving success in this category are the logical outcomes of our Mission E," Development Chief Michael Steiner said in a statement.

Porsche has already taken the first steps towards developing its own Formula E racing car this year, the group said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

