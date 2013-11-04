Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain sits in his car during the third practice session of the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit on Yas Island, November 2, 2013. Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain sits in his car during the...

ABU DHABI Ferrari's Fernando Alonso had precautionary checks in hospital after hurting his back on a heavy jolt over the kerbs at the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday.

A team spokesman said he had been given the all-clear.

"I still have all my teeth after the impact," the Spaniard, who finished fifth in the race, told reporters after the incident which occurred when he ran wide to avoid a collision with Jean-Eric Vergne's Toro Rosso.

"My back is obviously in pain a little bit because it was a big hit."

The double world champion, second in the standings in a season already won by Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel for the fourth year in a row, said the impact had triggered an alarm on the chassis.

However, he played down any concerns about his fitness for the next race in Austin, Texas,

Ferrari are battling Mercedes for second place in the constructors' standings with two races to go.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)