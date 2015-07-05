SILVERSTONE, England, July 5 Fernando Alonso scored a morale-boosting first point of the Formula One season at the ninth attempt on Sunday but neither the double world champion nor his McLaren team were about to celebrate.

"I hope there are many more to come," the Spaniard said after finishing 10th at the British Grand Prix and ending a nightmare run of four successive retirements.

"It's not the best of results, but 10th position helps to motivate everyone."

Only 13 cars finished the race and Alonso, who moved from Ferrari at the end of last year, crossed the line a lap down on Mercedes winner Lewis Hamilton.

He had started the afternoon by spearing into team mate Jenson Button, ending the Briton's race on the opening lap, after a collision between the two Lotus drivers left him nowhere to go.

The Spaniard had to pit for a new front wing but took the final point on offer thanks to a tyre change gamble that worked in his favour when the rain came.

"The whole team is incredibly focused, they've been working day and night to improve the car, and we all know this is a long-term project, and there are no magic solutions," added Alonso.

"To get a decent result, and to put some points on the table, is always important."

McLaren, who started a new partnership with Honda this season, stayed ninth overall with just five points from nine races. (Editing by Gene Cherry)