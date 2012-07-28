BUDAPEST, July 28 This year's Formula One season defies any logic with team's performances oscillating dramatically from race to race, championship leader Fernando Alonso said Saturday.

Alonso, who leads by 34 points even though his Ferrari is widely considered to be slower than the cars of his Red Bull and McLaren rivals, said there was no point in trying to make a deep analysis.

The Spaniard, world champion in 2005 and 2006, will start on the third row for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix. But, having won the European Grand Prix from even further down the grid, Alonso said anything was possible.

"In Valencia, we started 11th and won the race," he told reporters. "It's impossible to explain because you win one race and the next, you're in a bad position.

"There's no analysis. You can try and comment on what happens each weekend... but it's a championship with no type of clear order."

"We have seen very strange races... We were in Germany one week ago and Sauber was the second or third fastest car in dry conditions and here they were one and a half seconds (per lap) slower," he said after the Swiss team failed to get a car in the top 10 of qualifying.

"We change race by race and day by day. Friday can be a very good day for you, Saturday bad and Sunday good and vice versa."

The 2012 season has been one of the most open for years, partly due to the delicate Pirelli tyres which have proved a brainteaser as teams and drivers struggle to extract the most from them.

Alonso's only certainty was that Ferrari, who benefited from wet qualifying sessions before the British and German Grand Prixs, need to improve in the one-month break which will follow Sunday's race at the Hungaroring.

Even though Alonso will lead the championship into the break, regardless of the outcome in Hungary, he said the car needed improving.

"We said after Germany that we are very happy with the points we have achieved in the first 10 races but we are not happy with the performance of the car and we are honest with ourselves," he said.

"We keep repeating this message but it seems everyone keeps forgetting we are not quick.

"This was another demonstration. We have been racing with the same car from three or four races with no new parts in the car, this is the problem. We are losing ground with the fastest cars.

"We need hopefully after the summer break to bring some updates to the car and hope they really work and close that gap, because if not it will be too much." (Editing by Alison Wildey)