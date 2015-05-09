BARCELONA May 9 Fernando Alonso has set his sights on a morale-boosting first points finish of the season for McLaren on Saturday after qualifying 13th for his home Spanish Grand Prix.

Despite being eclipsed by impressive rookie compatriot Carlos Sainz, who will start in fifth place for Toro Rosso, Alonso believes a breakthrough is possible for his Honda-powered team.

"Tomorrow we have a real chance to get points," said the double world champion, who left Ferrari at the end of last year.

"I think we can take points tomorrow but it doesn't change too much," added the twice winner at the Circuit de Catalunya.

"To be honest to finish ninth or 10th -- one point or two points is not what we want. We want much bigger than that.

"But for the team motivation, to achieve some results that you can touch -- because at the moment they are only hopes and words -- if we can start scoring points physically in the race that will be a help."

Former champions McLaren, the second most successful team in the sport, have not won a grand prix since 2012 and are five races into a new Honda partnership.

Saturday marked the first time this season that McLaren had got both their cars through the first phase of qualifying, with Britain's 2009 champion Jenson Button lining up in 14th on the grid.

"It's another step forward," said Alonso. "I think we see the signs of improving but we know that we are a long way off and now we need to make huge steps if we want to catch the midfield cars."

The 33 year-old Spaniard said McLaren's long run pace and tyre management would stand them in good stead for the race but they could not afford to make any mistakes.

"I think tomorrow we have the first chance of points," he reiterated. "But for that we need to have a perfect race and that's what we need to try." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Douglas Beattie)