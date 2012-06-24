By Mark Elkington
VALENCIA, Spain, June 24 Spain's Euro 2012
football campaign and the devoted support of fans despite the
country's economic crisis, inspired Fernando Alonso to a
thrilling European Grand Prix victory in Valencia on Sunday.
After a disappointing qualification on Saturday left the
Ferrari driver in 11th place on the grid, the two-time world
champion pulled out all the stops as he battled up the field to
secure first place in the race and in the championship.
The Spaniard wiped away tears of joy as the national anthem
was played with him atop the podium for the second time this
year.
"It was more for my own feelings and the people in the
grandstands," Alonso explained at a news conference.
"I know that the people in Spain are not enjoying the best
times at the moment with the crisis, and with all the problems
people have.
"To come to the Grand Prix you have to do something extra so
there are families who have made long trips to come here. They
try and sleep in their car or caravan, or whatever. They try to
enjoy the race.
"We didn't deliver what they were expecting yesterday, so
today I think we paid back a little bit - only a little bit -
the support they give us."
SPENDING CUTS
Alonso stopped his car after taking the chequered flag,
saying later that he had to because of an unspecified problem,
and spent several minutes waving at the fans before being
collected for the podium ceremony.
"It took a little bit of time for the medical car to arrive
and we had eight or 10 minutes of all the people saying things
about me, saying congratulations. They want me to jump. You
know, fun and games and we enjoy a little bit those minutes," he
explained.
The turnout of just over 50,000 on the day was disappointing
for Valencia, a city which like the country is suffering from
the effects of the euro zone debt crisis.
Cuts in government spending and the economic downturn has
left almost one in four Spaniards out of work.
Valencia has been hit particularly hard and Formula One
supremo Bernie Ecclestone has already said the two Spanish races
will alternate in future with Barcelona on the calendar next
year and Valencia in 2014.
While the country is suffering their sportsmen are providing
some joy amidst the gloom.
Tennis world number two Rafa Nadal secured a record seventh
French Open title recently, and Spain's world and European
champions beat France 2-0 at Euro 2012 on Saturday to progress
to the semi-finals.
"There is some kind of pride in being Spanish right now with
the sport," said Alonso, whose win was helped by the retirements
of Red Bull's champion Sebastian Vettel and Frenchman Romain
Grosjean in the Lotus.
"Yesterday we saw all the flags in the windows, and on the
street. With Nadal, with the Spanish football and so on, I felt
that I needed to do something, and today is a very emotional
day," said Alonso.
"(I am) feeling very proud to be a Spanish sportsman at the
moment and winning in Spain this race is probably the best
victory I ever felt in terms of emotions. Nothing maybe compares
to this one."
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Alan Baldwin)