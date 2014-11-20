ABU DHABI Nov 20 Spain's double world champion Fernando Alonso is leaving Ferrari at the end of the season, the Italian Formula One team said on Thursday.

The news was expected, with quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel lined up to join from Red Bull, although Ferrari did not mention him. Alonso is expected to join McLaren.

"Scuderia Ferrari and Fernando Alonso announce that, by common consent, they have ended their relationship," the statement said.

"Fernando Alonso leaves the team at the end of this season, after a five year period which, with one race remaining, saw him score 1,186 points, 44 podiums and 11 wins." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)