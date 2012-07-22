July 22 Team by team analysis of Sunday's German Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

- - - -

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 5, Mark Webber 8)

A difficult weekend. Mark Webber lost five starting places on the grid after an unscheduled gearbox change and they were also referred to the stewards hours before the race for a possible breach of technical rules, but escaped sanctions. Then Sebastian Vettel was stripped of second place at his home GP for going off track in overtaking Button, and dropped to fifth after being penalised 20 seconds. Webber finished eighth but statyed second overall.

-

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 1, Felipe Massa 12)

Having qualified for pole position in the wet, Alonso made the most of warm, sunny conditions as he led from the start to take his third win of the season and 30th of his career. He has now finished his last 22 races in the points. Massa damaged his front wing on the first lap and lost time in the pits. Ferrari's 219th win.

-

LOTUS (Kimi Raikkonen 3, Romain Grosjean 18).

An excellent race for Raikkonen who started 10th on the grid and finished third while Grosjean, who took a five place drop on the grid for a gearbox change, suffered wing and tyre damage in an early shunt. Raikkonen's fourth podium of the season.

-

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 2, Lewis Hamilton retired)

The cars showed encouraging pace after a major performance upgrade as Button showed by finishing second, at one stage challenging Alonso for the leadership. They also produced a superb pit stop which allowed Button to overtake Vettel on the 41st lap. But there was also frustration after Hamilton suffered a puncture early in his 100th race and ultimately retired.

-

MERCEDES (Michael Schumacher 7, Nico Rosberg 10).

Might have hoped for more as they attempted to win a home Grand Prix for the first time since 1954. Despite producing the fastest lap and starting on the second row, Schumacher, the last German driver to win at home, ended up seventh. Rosberg moved in the other direction, starting near the back after a five place penalty and pipping Paul Di Resta for 10th place and a point.

-

SAUBER (Kamui Kobayashi 4, Sergio Perez 6)

A complete contrast to their miserable Silverstone effort for the Swiss team. Kobayashi started in 12th and finished a career-best fourth while Perez was equally impressive as, having incurred a five-position penalty on the grid, he began in 17th and finished sixth, the third time this season both drivers have finished in the top 10.

-

WILLIAMS (Pastor Maldonado 15, Bruno Senna 17).

Maldonado started strongly but lost speed after he ran over some debris in the 12th lap. Senna suffered a minor collision on the first lap which forced him into the pits with a puncture, re-joined the race in last place and made his way up to 17th.

-

FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 9, Paul Di Resta 11).

Would have hoped for more after Hulkenberg started on the second row and Di Resta was also in the top 10 on the grid. Hulkenberg was unhappy not to have done better in his home Grand Prix. Di Resta was just pipped by Rosberg for a point.

-

TORO ROSSO (Daniel Ricciardo 13, Jean-Eric Vergne 14)

A respectable showing but the team has still not scored points since the second race of the season.

-

CATERHAM (Vitaly Petrov 16, Heikki Kovalainen 19).

Promising in the first half of the race but unable to maintain speed in the second. Appear to be sliding backwards after a respectable performance at the European Grand Prix.

-

MARUSSIA (Charles Pic 20, Timo Glock 22).

A familiar story as they finished at the tail, but at least held off HRT in the battle of the back-markers.

-

HRT (Pedro De la Rosa 21, Narain Karthikeyan 23).

Both cars finished for the sixth time this season but they remain stuck on zero points, like Caterham and Marussia. (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Alan Baldwin)