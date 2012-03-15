BUENOS AIRES, March 14 Argentina is in talks to stage a Formula One race for the first time since 1998, President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner said on Wednesday.

She made the announcement at Government House where there is an exhibition of racing cars used in the Dakar Rally which was held in Argentina, Chile and Peru in January.

"I was brought the proposal to stage Formula One in Argentina and we're reaching agreement," Fernandez said.

"God willing, we'll have Formula One in Argentina," she was quoted as saying by the daily La Nacion.

La Nacion said that the race would be held in the popular Atlantic seaside resort of Mar del Plata in November or December of 2013, 2014 and 2015. There is no circuit fit for Formula One in Mar del Plata, 400 km south of Buenos Aires, so the race would be staged on a street circuit in the city.

Argentina, whose most famous former drivers are the late five-times world champion Juan Manuel Fangio and Carlos Reutemann, last held a grand prix at the Oscar Galvez circuit on the outskirts of the capital won by Michael Schumacher in 1998. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Peter Rutherford)