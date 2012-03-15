BUENOS AIRES, March 14 Argentina is in
talks to stage a Formula One race for the first time since 1998,
President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner said on Wednesday.
She made the announcement at Government House where there is
an exhibition of racing cars used in the Dakar Rally which was
held in Argentina, Chile and Peru in January.
"I was brought the proposal to stage Formula One in
Argentina and we're reaching agreement," Fernandez said.
"God willing, we'll have Formula One in Argentina," she was
quoted as saying by the daily La Nacion.
La Nacion said that the race would be held in the popular
Atlantic seaside resort of Mar del Plata in November or December
of 2013, 2014 and 2015. There is no circuit fit for Formula One
in Mar del Plata, 400 km south of Buenos Aires, so the race
would be staged on a street circuit in the city.
Argentina, whose most famous former drivers are the late
five-times world champion Juan Manuel Fangio and Carlos
Reutemann, last held a grand prix at the Oscar Galvez circuit on
the outskirts of the capital won by Michael Schumacher in 1998.
