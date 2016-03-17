Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
MELBOURNE Formula One outfit Red Bull and British luxury carmaker Aston Martin have announced a technology partnership to build an Aston Martin-branded supercar.
Red Bull's chief designer Adrian Newey will work with Aston Martin's design boss Marek Reichman on the car, dubbed Project AM-RB-001, Red Bull said on Thursday.
"This is a very exciting project for everyone at Red Bull Racing," team principal Christian Horner said in a statement.
"Through this innovation partnership the iconic Aston Martin logo will return to grand prix racing for the first time since 1960, and Red Bull Advanced Technologies, led by Adrian, will be using Formula One DNA to produce the ultimate of all road cars."
As part of the tie-up, Red Bull's RB12 cars will carry the Aston Martin wings logo throughout the 2016 Formula One season starting at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne this weekend.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.