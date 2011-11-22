LONDON Nov 22 The memory of last year's
armed attack outside the Brazilian Grand Prix circuit has not
dimmed Jenson Button's love of Interlagos as he prepares to
return this weekend.
The Briton, who won the 2009 Formula One championship with
Brawn GP in Sao Paulo, told reporters ahead of the season-ending
race that he expected more security this time and was looking
forward to going back.
"No, not at all," the McLaren driver said when asked whether
he had any concerns or fears.
"Something was going to happen. It happened so many times
with the mechanics and engineers. In the end it was going to
happen to a driver but I don't think they wanted anything except
for our bags out of the boot.
"But we have more security this year. I think every driver
you see will have a police escort this year in Brazil, and they
should do.
"But you also have to spare a thought for everyone else in
Formula One because they don't have police escorts."
Button escaped unhurt from the attempted robbery on a busy
road past a shanty town as he was being driven away from the
nearby track after qualifying.
The Briton, who was with his father and manager, was sped
away from danger by an armed policeman trained in avoidance
techniques who was at the wheel of the bullet-proof Mercedes.
Teams are always on the watch for attempted armed attacks on
members leaving the circuit after a number of incidents over the
years despite a strong police presence.
A group of Sauber engineers were robbed at gunpoint shortly
after Button's incident.
Button will be looking to win this year's race after McLaren
team mate Lewis Hamilton triumphed at the penultimate race in
Abu Dhabi to level their tallies at three wins each for the
season. Hamilton also won his title at Interlagos in 2008.
"It's such a good grand prix. I love racing at Sao Paulo,"
said Button, who can finish second overall in a championship
already won by Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel.
"There is a special atmosphere, even when your team-mate is
Brazilian (Rubens Barrichello in 2009) and you are fighting for
the world championship.
"I still love it there because they are so passionate, and
there is so much history at that circuit. It's a pity that
things do happen there when we leave the circuit, but I think
that just shows the divide in Brazil," he added.
Button expected Vettel to come back strongly after suffering
his first retirement of the year in Abu Dhabi while Ferrari's
Fernando Alonso, who won both his titles in Brazil, could never
be counted out.
Felipe Massa will be on home soil in his 100th race for
Ferrari while Red Bull's Australian Mark Webber has one last
chance to take a victory this year at the circuit where he won
in 2009.
"There will be six of us really fighting it out," said
Button. "I'm excited about the challenge."
