Motor racing-Pained Bottas says Mercedes team orders made sense
MANAMA, April 16 Valtteri Bottas felt the pain of Mercedes team orders for the first time at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday but said he accepted they made sense in the circumstances.
AUSTIN, Texas Nov 15 Opening practice for the United States Formula One Grand Prix was delayed by 20 minutes on Friday when heavy fog descended on the Circuit of the Americas.
FIA, Formula One's governing body, said the delay was necessary because medical helicopters would not be able to take off or land if needed.
Drivers were left strapped into their cars patiently waiting for the fog to lift.
Two practice sessions were scheduled for Friday with qualifying on Saturday, ahead of Sunday's race. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Clare Fallon)
MANAMA, April 16 Valtteri Bottas felt the pain of Mercedes team orders for the first time at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday but said he accepted they made sense in the circumstances.
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.