Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
MONZA, Italy Force India's Paul Di Resta will have a five place penalty on the Italian Grand Prix starting grid after an unscheduled gearbox change.
Formula One technical delegate Jo Bauer said in a report that the Briton had not completed five successive events with the gearbox as the rules stipulate.
Force India have high hopes for Sunday's race at Monza after German team mate Nico Hulkenberg finished fourth in last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
PARIS Rain and storms could disrupt quarter-final action at the French Open on Tuesday when local favourite Kristina Mladenovic takes on Swiss Timea Bacsinszky and men's champion Novak Djokovic is due to face rising Austrian talent Dominic Thiem.