MONZA, Italy Force India's Paul Di Resta will have a five place penalty on the Italian Grand Prix starting grid after an unscheduled gearbox change.

Formula One technical delegate Jo Bauer said in a report that the Briton had not completed five successive events with the gearbox as the rules stipulate.

Force India have high hopes for Sunday's race at Monza after German team mate Nico Hulkenberg finished fourth in last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)