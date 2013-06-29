SILVERSTONE, England, June 29 Paul di Resta faced demotion from fifth place to the back of the starting grid for his home British Formula One Grand Prix after his Force India car failed a post-qualifying weight check on Saturday.

International Automobile Federation (FIA) technical delegate Jo Bauer said in a statement that the matter had been referred to stewards.

The Scot's car was found to be 1.5 kg below the minimum weight, after all fuel was drained from the car, and in breach of the regulations.

Di Resta is currently the second-ranked British driver in the standings, eighth in the championship having scored 34 points this season.

Demotion would move Toro Rosso's Australian Daniel Ricciardo up to fifth place for Sunday's race. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin Editing by John Mehaffey)