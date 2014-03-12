March 12 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne (listed in 2013 championship order, most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, S=suspended, NS=did not start, EX=excluded. 2013 2012 BR US AD IN JP KR SG IT BE HU DE GB CA MC ES BH CN MY AU/BR US AD IN Sebastian Vettel 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 R 1 2 4 1 4 1 3 6 2 3 1 Fernando Alonso 3 5 5 11 4 6 2 2 2 5 4 3 2 7 1 8 1 R 2 2 3 2 2 Lewis Hamilton 9 4 7 6 R 5 5 9 3 1 5 4 3 4 12 5 3 3 5 R 1 R 4 Kimi Raikkonen - - R 7 5 2 3 11 R 2 2 5 9 10 2 2 2 7 1 10 6 1 7 Nico Rosberg 5 9 3 2 8 7 4 6 4 19 9 1 5 1 6 9 R 4 R 15 13 R 11 Romain Grosjean R 2 4 3 3 3 R 8 8 6 3 19 13 R R 3 9 6 10 R 7 R 9 Felipe Massa 7 12 8 4 10 9 6 4 7 8 R 6 8 R 3 15 6 5 4 3 4 7 6 Jenson Button 4 10 12 14 9 8 7 10 6 7 6 13 12 6 8 10 5 17 9 1 5 4 5 Nico Hulkenberg 8 6 14 19 6 4 9 5 13 11 10 10 R 11 15 12 10 8 NS 5 8 R 8 Sergio Perez 6 7 9 5 15 10 8 12 11 9 8 20 11 16 9 6 11 9 11 R 11 15 R Adrian Sutil 13 R 10 9 14 20 10 16 9 R 13 7 10 5 13 13 R R 7 - - - - Daniel Ricciardo 10 11 16 10 13 19 R 7 10 13 12 8 15 R 10 16 7 18 R 13 12 10 13 Jean-Eric Vergne 15 16 17 13 12 18 14 R 12 12 R R 6 8 R R 12 10 12 8 R 12 15 Esteban Gutierrez 12 13 13 15 7 11 12 13 14 R 14 14 20 13 11 18 R 12 13 - - - - Valtteri Bottas R 8 15 16 17 12 13 15 15 R 16 12 14 12 16 14 13 11 14 - - - - Pastor Maldonado 16 17 11 12 16 13 11 14 17 10 15 11 16 R 14 11 14 R R R 9 5 16 Jules Bianchi 17 18 20 18 R 16 18 19 18 16 R 16 17 R 18 19 15 13 15 - - - - Max Chilton 19 21 21 17 19 17 17 20 19 17 19 17 19 14 19 20 17 16 17 - - - - Kevin Magnussen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Daniil Kvyat - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Kamui Kobayashi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 9 14 6 14 Marcus Ericsson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - BR-Brazil, US-United States, AD-Abu Dhabi, IN-India, JP-Japan, KR-South Korea, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, DE-Germany, GB-Britain, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, BH-Bahrain, CN-China, MY-Malaysia, AU-Australia. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)