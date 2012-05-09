Motor racing-Alonso says he will quit F1 if season expands to 25 races
MONTREAL, June 8 Double world champion Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he would not stick around in Formula One if the calendar grew to 25 races a year.
May 9 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona (listed in championship order. Number = race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, S=suspended, NS=did not start, EX=excluded. Most recent races first): 2012 2011 BH CN MY AU/BR AD IN KR JP SG IT BE HU DE GB EU CA MC ES Sebastian Vettel 1 5 11 2 2 R 1 1 3 1 1 1 2 4 2 1 2 1 1 Lewis Hamilton 8 3 3 3 R 1 7 2 5 5 4 R 4 1 4 4 R 6 2 Mark Webber 4 4 4 4 1 4 4 3 4 3 R 2 5 3 3 3 3 4 4 Jenson Button 18 2 14 1 3 3 2 4 1 2 2 3 1 R R 6 1 3 3 Fernando Alonso 7 9 1 5 4 2 3 5 2 4 3 4 3 2 1 2 R 2 5 Nico Rosberg 5 1 13 12 7 6 6 8 10 7 R 6 9 7 6 7 11 11 7 Kimi Raikkonen 2 14 5 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Romain Grosjean 3 6 R R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Sergio Perez 11 11 2 8 13 11 10 16 8 10 R R 15 11 7 11 NS NS 9 Paul Di Resta 6 12 7 10 8 9 13 10 12 6 8 11 7 13 15 14 18 12 12 Bruno Senna 22 7 6 16 17 16 12 13 16 15 9 13 - - - - - - - Kamui Kobayashi 13 10 R 6 9 10 R 15 13 14 R 12 11 9 R 16 7 5 10 Jean-Eric Vergne 14 16 8 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Pastor Maldonado R 8 19 13 R 14 R R 14 11 11 10 16 14 14 18 R 18 15 Daniel Ricciardo 15 17 12 9 20 R 18 19 22 19 NC R 18 19 19 - - - - Nico Hulkenberg 12 15 9 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Felipe Massa 9 13 15 R 5 5 R 6 7 9 6 8 6 5 5 5 6 R R Michael Schumacher 10 R 10 R 15 7 5 R 6 R 5 5 R 8 9 17 4 R 6 Timo Glock 19 19 17 14 R 19 R 18 20 R 15 18 17 17 16 21 15 R 19 Charles Pic R 20 20 15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Vitaly Petrov 16 18 16 R 10 13 11 R 9 17 R 9 12 10 12 15 5 R 11 Heikki Kovalainen 17 23 18 R 16 17 14 14 18 16 13 15 R 16 R 19 R 14 R Pedro De la Rosa 20 21 21 NS - - - - - - - - - - - - 12 - - Narain Karthikeyan 21 22 22 NS - - 17 - - - - - - - - 24 17 17 21 BR-Brazil, AD-Abu Dhabi, IN-India, KR-South Korea, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, DE-Germany, GB-Britain, EU-Europe, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, TR-Turkey, CN-China, MY-Malaysia, AU-Australia. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)
MONTREAL, June 8 Fernando Alonso returned to Formula One from his Indy 500 adventure on Thursday with a warning for McLaren-Honda that they need to be winning by September if he is to stay with the team next year.