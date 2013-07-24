July 24 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix at Budapest. (listed in championship order, most recent races first. Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, S=suspended, NS=did not start, EX=excluded). 2013 / 2012 DE GB CA MC ES BH CN MY AU BR US AD IN KR JP SG IT BE HU DE Sebastian Vettel 1 R 1 2 4 1 4 1 3 6 2 3 1 1 1 1 R 2 4 5 Fernando Alonso 4 3 2 7 1 8 1 R 2 2 3 2 2 3 R 3 3 R 5 1 Kimi Raikkonen 2 5 9 10 2 2 2 7 1 10 6 1 7 5 6 6 5 3 2 3 Lewis Hamilton 5 4 3 4 12 5 3 3 5 R 1 R 4 10 5 R 1 R 1 R Mark Webber 7 2 4 3 5 7 R 2 6 4 R R 3 2 9 11 R 6 8 8 Nico Rosberg 9 1 5 1 6 9 R 4 R 15 13 R 11 R R 5 7 11 10 10 Felipe Massa R 6 8 R 3 15 6 5 4 3 4 7 6 4 2 8 4 5 9 12 Romain Grosjean 3 19 13 R R 3 9 6 10 R 7 R 9 7 19 7 - R 3 18 Paul di Resta 11 9 7 9 7 4 8 R 8 19 15 9 12 12 12 4 8 10 12 11 Jenson Button 6 13 12 6 8 10 5 17 9 1 5 4 5 R 4 2 R 1 6 2 Adrian Sutil 13 7 10 5 13 13 R R 7 - - - - - - - - - - - Sergio Perez 8 20 11 16 9 6 11 9 11 R 11 15 R 11 R 10 2 R 14 6 Jean-Eric Vergne R R 6 8 R R 12 10 12 8 R 12 15 8 13 R R 8 16 14 Daniel Ricciardo 12 8 15 R 10 16 7 18 R 13 12 10 13 9 10 9 12 9 15 13 Nico Hulkenberg 10 10 R 11 15 12 10 8 NS 5 8 R 8 6 7 14 R 4 11 9 Pastor Maldonado 15 11 16 R 14 11 14 R R R 9 5 16 14 8 R 11 R 13 15 Valtteri Bottas 16 12 14 12 16 14 13 11 14 - - - - - - - - - - - Esteban Gutierrez 14 14 20 13 11 18 R 12 13 - - - - - - - - - - - Jules Bianchi R 16 17 R 18 19 15 13 15 - - - - - - - - - - - Charles Pic 17 15 18 R 17 17 16 14 16 12 20 R 19 19 R 16 16 16 20 20 Max Chilton 19 17 19 14 19 20 17 16 17 - - - - - - - - - - - Giedo van der Garde 18 18 R 15 R 21 18 15 18 - - - - - - - - - - - DE-Germany, GB-Britain, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, BH-Bahrain, CN-China, MY-Malaysia, AU-Australia, BR-Brazil, US-United States, AD-Abu Dhabi, IN-India, KR-South Korea, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)