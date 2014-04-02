April 2 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit (listed in championship order, most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NC-not classified. 2014/ 2013 MY AU/BR US AD IN JP KR SG IT BE HU DE GB CA MC ES BH CN MY AU Nico Rosberg 2 1 5 9 3 2 8 7 4 6 4 19 9 1 5 1 6 9 R 4 R Lewis Hamilton 1 R 9 4 7 6 R 5 5 9 3 1 5 4 3 4 12 5 3 3 5 Fernando Alonso 4 4 3 5 5 11 4 6 2 2 2 5 4 3 2 7 1 8 1 R 2 Jenson Button 6 3 4 10 12 14 9 8 7 10 6 7 6 13 12 6 8 10 5 17 9 Kevin Magnussen 9 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Nico Hulkenberg 5 6 8 6 14 19 6 4 9 5 13 11 10 10 R 11 15 12 10 8 NS Sebastian Vettel 3 R 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 R 1 2 4 1 4 1 3 Valtteri Bottas 8 5 R 8 15 16 17 12 13 15 15 R 16 12 14 12 16 14 13 11 14 Kimi Raikkonen 12 7 - - R 7 5 2 3 11 R 2 2 5 9 10 2 2 2 7 1 Felipe Massa 7 R 7 12 8 4 10 9 6 4 7 8 R 6 8 R 3 15 6 5 4 Jean-Eric Vergne R 8 15 16 17 13 12 18 14 R 12 12 R R 6 8 R R 12 10 12 Daniil Kvyat 10 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Sergio Perez NS 10 6 7 9 5 15 10 8 12 11 9 8 20 11 16 9 6 11 9 11 Romain Grosjean 11 R R 2 4 3 3 3 R 8 8 6 3 19 13 R R 3 9 6 10 Adrian Sutil R 11 13 R 10 9 14 20 10 16 9 R 13 7 10 5 13 13 R R 7 Esteban Gutierrez R 12 12 13 13 15 7 11 12 13 14 R 14 14 20 13 11 18 R 12 13 Max Chilton 15 13 19 21 21 17 19 17 17 20 19 17 19 17 19 14 19 20 17 16 17 Kamui Kobayashi 13 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Marcus Ericsson 14 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Daniel Ricciardo R DQ 10 11 16 10 13 19 R 7 10 13 12 8 15 R 10 16 7 18 R Pastor Maldonado R R 16 17 11 12 16 13 11 14 17 10 15 11 16 R 14 11 14 R R Jules Bianchi R NC 17 18 20 18 R 16 18 19 18 16 R 16 17 R 18 19 15 13 15 MY-Malaysia, AU-Australia, BR-Brazil, US-United States, AD-Abu Dhabi, IN-India, JP-Japan, KR-South Korea, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, DE-Germany, GB-Britain, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, BH-Bahrain, CN-China. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)