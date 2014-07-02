July 2 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone (listed in championship order, most recent races first): Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NC-not classified. 2014/ 2013 AT CA MC ES CN BH MY AU/BR US AD IN JP KR SG IT BE HU DE GB CA MC ES Nico Rosberg 1 2 1 2 2 2 2 1 5 9 3 2 8 7 4 6 4 19 9 1 5 1 6 Lewis Hamilton 2 R 2 1 1 1 1 R 9 4 7 6 R 5 5 9 3 1 5 4 3 4 12 Daniel Ricciardo 8 1 3 3 4 4 R DQ 10 11 16 10 13 19 R 7 10 13 12 8 15 R 10 Fernando Alonso 5 6 4 6 3 9 4 4 3 5 5 11 4 6 2 2 2 5 4 3 2 7 1 Sebastian Vettel R 3 R 4 5 6 3 R 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 R 1 2 4 Nico Hulkenberg 9 5 5 10 6 5 5 6 8 6 14 19 6 4 9 5 13 11 10 10 R 11 15 Valtteri Bottas 3 7 R 5 7 8 8 5 R 8 15 16 17 12 13 15 15 R 16 12 14 12 16 Jenson Button 11 4 6 11 11 17 6 3 4 10 12 14 9 8 7 10 6 7 6 13 12 6 8 Felipe Massa 4 12 7 13 15 7 7 R 7 12 8 4 10 9 6 4 7 8 R 6 8 R 3 Kevin Magnussen 7 9 10 12 13 R 9 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Sergio Perez 6 11 R 9 9 3 NS 10 6 7 9 5 15 10 8 12 11 9 8 20 11 16 9 Kimi Raikkonen 10 10 12 7 8 10 12 7 - - R 7 5 2 3 11 R 2 2 5 9 10 2 Romain Grosjean 14 R 8 8 R 12 11 R R 2 4 3 3 3 R 8 8 6 3 19 13 R R Jean-Eric Vergne R 8 R R 12 R R 8 15 16 17 13 12 18 14 R 12 12 R R 6 8 R Daniil Kvyat R R R 14 10 11 10 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Jules Bianchi 15 R 9 18 17 16 R NC 17 18 20 18 R 16 18 19 18 16 R 16 17 R 18 Adrian Sutil 13 13 R 17 R R R 11 13 R 10 9 14 20 10 16 9 R 13 7 10 5 13 Marcus Ericsson 18 R 11 20 20 R 14 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Pastor Maldonado 12 R NS 15 14 14 R R 16 17 11 12 16 13 11 14 17 10 15 11 16 R 14 Esteban Gutierrez 19 14 R 16 16 R R 12 12 13 13 15 7 11 12 13 14 R 14 14 20 13 11 Max Chilton 17 R 14 19 19 13 15 13 19 21 21 17 19 17 17 20 19 17 19 17 19 14 19 Kamui Kobayashi 16 R 13 R 18 15 13 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - AT-Austria, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, CN-China, BH-Bahrain, MY-Malaysia, AU-Australia, BR-Brazil, US-United States, AD-Abu Dhabi, IN-India, JP-Japan, KR-South Korea, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, DE-Germany, GB-Britain (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)