Nov 23 Facts and figures for Sunday's Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at Interlagos (Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace) in Sao Paulo:

Lap distance: 4.309 km (2.677 miles). Race to be held over 71 laps, total distance 305.909 km (190.067 miles).

GMT start time: 1400

Fastest race lap: Juan Pablo Montoya (Colombia) Williams, 2004. One minute 11.473 seconds (217.038 kph/134.861 mph)

2010 pole position: Nico Hulkenberg (Germany) Williams 1:14.470

Recent records of drivers in Brazil:

10 09 08 07 06 05 04 03 02 01 00 99 98 97 96 95 94 93 Vettel 1 4 4 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Button 5 5 13 R 3 7 R R 4 10 6 - - - - - - - Alonso 3 R 2 3 2 3 4 3 - R - - - - - - - - Webber 2 1 9 R R R R 9 11 - - - - - - - - - Hamilton 4 3 5 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Massa 15 - 1 2 1 11 8 - R - - - - - - - - - Rosberg 6 R 12 4 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - Schumacher 7 - - - 4 4 7 R 1 2 1 2 3 5 3 1 1 3 Petrov 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Sutil 12 R 16 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Kobayashi 10 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Alguersuari11 14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Buemi 13 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Barrichello14 8 15 R 7 6 3 R R R R R R R R R 4 R Senna 21 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Trulli 19 R 8 8 R 13 12 8 R 5 4 R R 12 - - - - Kovalainen 18 12 7 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Liuzzi R 11 - 13 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - Glock 20 - 6 - - - 15 - - - - - - - - - - -

R=retired, D=disqualified, NS=did not start.

- - - -

Resume of recent races at Interlagos:

2010 - Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull

Vettel led team mate Mark Webber in a 1-2 finish to secure Red Bull's first constructors' title. Ferrari's Fernando Alonso was third to go into the final race in Abu Dhabi with a lead of eight points over Webber and 15 over Vettel, who would go on to be champion. German rookie Nico Hulkenberg started on pole for Williams.

-

2009 - Mark Webber (Australia) Red Bull

Webber's second career victory was completely overshadowed by Button and his Brawn GP team winning both titles with a race to spare. Button finished fifth after starting 14th while team mate Barrichello, who had been on pole, suffered a late puncture and ended up eighth. Massa, injured in Hungary, was on hand to wave the chequered flag.

-

2008 - Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari

Massa won and had the title in his grasp until Lewis Hamilton seized the fifth place he needed at the last corner of the final lap in one of the most thrilling finales ever to a championship. Hamilton, at 23, became F1's youngest champion -- a feat since surpassed by Vettel.

-

2007 - Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari

Raikkonen seized the title despite starting the day seven points adrift of Hamilton. Massa started on pole position but handed Raikkonen the lead at the second pitstop. Hamilton started on the front row but finished seventh after plunging to 18th place with what McLaren said was a gearbox problem.

-

2006 - Massa, Ferrari

Massa became the first Brazilian to win his home race since Ayrton Senna in 1993, in a grand prix that marked Michael Schumacher's farewell before retirement (and subsequent comeback), and handed Fernando Alonso his second title.

- - - -

Anti-clockwise Interlagos is an undulating, low-grip circuit with a long, high-speed straight.

It has fast corners and an often bumpy surface around a bowl-like amphitheatre. The weather is frequently hot and humid and downpours are a risk.

Interlagos hosted grands prix from 1973 to 1978 when the Brazilian round moved to Jacarepagua near Rio de Janeiro. The race returned to Interlagos in 1980 but then continued at Rio until moving back to a modernised circuit in 1990. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Clare Fallon; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)