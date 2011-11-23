Nov 23 Facts and figures for Sunday's
Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at Interlagos (Autodromo Jose
Carlos Pace) in Sao Paulo:
Lap distance: 4.309 km (2.677 miles). Race to be held over 71
laps, total distance 305.909 km (190.067 miles).
GMT start time: 1400
Fastest race lap: Juan Pablo Montoya (Colombia) Williams,
2004. One minute 11.473 seconds (217.038 kph/134.861 mph)
2010 pole position: Nico Hulkenberg (Germany) Williams
1:14.470
Recent records of drivers in Brazil:
10 09 08 07 06 05 04 03 02 01 00 99 98 97 96 95 94 93
Vettel 1 4 4 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Button 5 5 13 R 3 7 R R 4 10 6 - - - - - - -
Alonso 3 R 2 3 2 3 4 3 - R - - - - - - - -
Webber 2 1 9 R R R R 9 11 - - - - - - - - -
Hamilton 4 3 5 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Massa 15 - 1 2 1 11 8 - R - - - - - - - - -
Rosberg 6 R 12 4 R - - - - - - - - - - - -
- Schumacher 7 - - - 4 4 7 R 1 2 1 2 3 5 3 1 1
3
Petrov 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Sutil 12 R 16 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Kobayashi 10 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Alguersuari11 14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
- Buemi 13 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
- Barrichello14 8 15 R 7 6 3 R R R R R R R R R 4
R
Senna 21 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Trulli 19 R 8 8 R 13 12 8 R 5 4 R R 12 - - - -
Kovalainen 18 12 7 R - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Liuzzi R 11 - 13 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Glock 20 - 6 - - - 15 - - - - - - - - - - -
R=retired, D=disqualified, NS=did not start.
Resume of recent races at Interlagos:
2010 - Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull
Vettel led team mate Mark Webber in a 1-2 finish to secure
Red Bull's first constructors' title. Ferrari's Fernando Alonso
was third to go into the final race in Abu Dhabi with a lead of
eight points over Webber and 15 over Vettel, who would go on to
be champion. German rookie Nico Hulkenberg started on pole for
Williams.
2009 - Mark Webber (Australia) Red Bull
Webber's second career victory was completely overshadowed by
Button and his Brawn GP team winning both titles with a race to
spare. Button finished fifth after starting 14th while team mate
Barrichello, who had been on pole, suffered a late puncture and
ended up eighth. Massa, injured in Hungary, was on hand to wave
the chequered flag.
2008 - Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari
Massa won and had the title in his grasp until Lewis Hamilton
seized the fifth place he needed at the last corner of the final
lap in one of the most thrilling finales ever to a championship.
Hamilton, at 23, became F1's youngest champion -- a feat since
surpassed by Vettel.
2007 - Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari
Raikkonen seized the title despite starting the day seven
points adrift of Hamilton. Massa started on pole position but
handed Raikkonen the lead at the second pitstop. Hamilton
started on the front row but finished seventh after plunging to
18th place with what McLaren said was a gearbox problem.
2006 - Massa, Ferrari
Massa became the first Brazilian to win his home race since
Ayrton Senna in 1993, in a grand prix that marked Michael
Schumacher's farewell before retirement (and subsequent
comeback), and handed Fernando Alonso his second title.
Anti-clockwise Interlagos is an undulating, low-grip circuit
with a long, high-speed straight.
It has fast corners and an often bumpy surface around a
bowl-like amphitheatre. The weather is frequently hot and humid
and downpours are a risk.
Interlagos hosted grands prix from 1973 to 1978 when the
Brazilian round moved to Jacarepagua near Rio de Janeiro. The
race returned to Interlagos in 1980 but then continued at Rio
until moving back to a modernised circuit in 1990.
(Compiled by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Clare Fallon; For Reuters
(Compiled by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Clare Fallon)