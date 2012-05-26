MONACO May 26 McLaren drivers Jenson Button and
Lewis Hamilton have written to one of their British Formula One
fans who broke his back when part of a Monaco Grand Prix
temporary grandstand collapsed this week.
Lawrence Relph, 49, also suffered serious leg injuries
after falling from the seating at the Tabac corner during
Thursday practice. Another British spectator managed to cling on
and was unhurt.
"We both wrote him a letter saying the obvious 'sorry to
hear about your incident, get well soon', and also thanking him
for his support because he is a massive fan of the team," 2009
champion Button told reporters.
"He came here to watch Formula One, and hasn't watched
anything. He's been in hospital."
Hamilton, the 2008 champion, added: "We wouldn't be here
without our fans. They mean a huge amount to me and the team.
We're grateful for all the support we get."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)