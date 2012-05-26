MONACO May 26 McLaren drivers Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton have written to one of their British Formula One fans who broke his back when part of a Monaco Grand Prix temporary grandstand collapsed this week.

Lawrence Relph, 49, also suffered serious leg injuries after falling from the seating at the Tabac corner during Thursday practice. Another British spectator managed to cling on and was unhurt.

"We both wrote him a letter saying the obvious 'sorry to hear about your incident, get well soon', and also thanking him for his support because he is a massive fan of the team," 2009 champion Button told reporters.

"He came here to watch Formula One, and hasn't watched anything. He's been in hospital."

Hamilton, the 2008 champion, added: "We wouldn't be here without our fans. They mean a huge amount to me and the team. We're grateful for all the support we get." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)