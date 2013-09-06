Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain makes a pit stop during the second practice session of the Italian F1 Grand Prix at the Monza circuit September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MONZA, Italy Ferrari were fined 10,000 euros at their home Italian Formula One Grand Prix on Friday after Felipe Massa jumped a red light at the pit lane exit at the end of first practice.

Race stewards said the Brazilian had crossed the white line at the exit under a red light, despite making an attempt to stop when he saw it.

"The team made an error in releasing the car with insufficient time remaining in the session," they said in a statement. "No sporting advantage was gained."

