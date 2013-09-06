Ibrahimovic uses brains, not brawn to combat ageing
Unable to cover the same ground as he did five years ago, Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he has become a more intelligent footballer as he gets older.
MONZA, Italy Ferrari were fined 10,000 euros at their home Italian Formula One Grand Prix on Friday after Felipe Massa jumped a red light at the pit lane exit at the end of first practice.
Race stewards said the Brazilian had crossed the white line at the exit under a red light, despite making an attempt to stop when he saw it.
"The team made an error in releasing the car with insufficient time remaining in the session," they said in a statement. "No sporting advantage was gained."
MADRID Valencia president Chan Lay Hoon will step down in July, the club said on Monday, after employing five different coaches in little more than two years in charge.