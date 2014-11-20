Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany stands in his garage after the second practice session of the F1 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

ABU DHABI Quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel will replace Fernando Alonso at Ferrari next season after signing a three-year deal, the Italian team said on Thursday.

The German, currently with Red Bull, will partner 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen in 2015.

"Scuderia Ferrari has decided to put its faith in the youngest multiple champion in the history of Formula One," said team principal Marco Mattiacci in a statement issued at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)