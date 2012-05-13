BARCELONA May 13 A fire broke out in the
Williams garage after the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, cutting
short celebrations of the team's first victory in Formula One
since 2004.
Team boss Frank Williams, who is in a wheelchair, was taken
to safety as acrid smoke billowed into the paddock alongside the
Circuit de Catalunya, witnesses said.
Emergency services cleared the far end of the paddock close
to the garage, ushering team officials and guests to safety. It
was not clear if anyone was injured in the incident.
Venezuelan driver Pastor Maldonado had earlier won the race,
his first victory and the first for the team in almost eight
years.
