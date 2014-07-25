Force India team principal Vijay Mallya waves in the paddock during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

BUDAPEST Force India are happy with their current pairing of Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez and see no need to replace either driver next season, the Formula One team's owner Vijay Mallya said on Friday.

"We have options on both and I’m very happy with both of them and I see no reason why we should be looking at any change," he told reporters at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

German driver Hulkenberg and Ferrari's Fernando Alonso are the only two drivers on the starting grid to have scored points in all 10 grands prix so far this year.

Mexican Perez finished third at the Bahrain Grand Prix in April for only the team's second podium placing in their history.

Former Sauber and McLaren driver Perez has also brought some sponsorship to the team and will be very much in the spotlight next season when Mexico hosts a grand prix for the first time in 23 years.

The Mercedes-powered team are currently fifth overall in the constructors' championship, two points ahead of McLaren.

"We feel quite confident that we can fight to stay where we are or maybe even get a little ahead," said Mallya. "We obviously are ahead on merit."

(Editing by Toby Davis)