MANAMA, April 19 Bahrain's violent political unrest moved closer to Formula One on Thursday when the Force India team said two of their staff had asked to go home after being caught up in a petrol bomb incident outside Manama.

A spokesman for the British-based team said one of those concerned was a team member, the other a radio contractor brought in for Sunday's grand prix.

He said four team members, including the contractor, had been returning in their rental vehicle to their Manama hotel from the Sakhir circuit when a petrol bomb landed on the highway and burst into flames.

The Bahrain International Circuit issued a statement referring to "an isolated incident involving a handful of illegal protesters acting violently towards police.

"During this incident a Molotov Cocktail landed in the vicinity of their vehicle. After approximately two minutes, the route was cleared and the vehicle carried on its journey," it added.

"There were no casualties and eyewitness reports from the scene confirmed that their vehicle had not been targeted itself."

The circuit said it had confidence in the authorities to deal with such incidents "and can confirm that all the usual precautions are being taken around the track to ensure the level of security is maintained".

Force India's deputy team principal Bob Fernley said senior members had met police and organisers to discuss the situation and would not be pulling out despite requests from British parliamentarians for them to do so.

"Like other teams we've had requests from MPs to withdraw from the race, and I've written back to them," he told reporters.

"We've been quite clear with our programme. First of all, the FIA (International Automobile Federation) and FOM (Formula One Management), who we have contractual obligations with, have said it's safe and correct for us to be here. We've accepted that process.

"We know there are going to be protests, we know there are going to be elements to it, but (we have) to make sure everything is minimised from a team point of view."

Numerous anti-government protests took place in and around Manama on Wednesday evening, with more planned leading up to the race, including one near the circuit according to the U.S. embassy. Police fired sound bombs to disperse the crowd.

Force India's drivers, Germany's Nico Hulkenberg and Britain's Paul Di Resta, hoped there would be no repeat.

"It is obviously not right that sort of stuff happens. We are here to race. The F1 business is about entertainment, and these sort of things should not really be happening to us," said Hulkenberg.

"Whether it is right or not, I don't really know. I am not a politician, I am a Formula One driver. But it should not really be happening should it? It is not good that we have to worry about it."

The MRS team entered in the supporting Porsche SuperCup series withdrew its entry from the weekend season-opener, citing safety reasons, without travelling to Bahrain.

"It is the first time in our team history that we have had to cancel a race of the Porsche SuperCup," team head Karsten Molitor told autosport.com. "In the end we have the responsibility for our employees."

NO GUARANTEES

Anti-government protesters are planning 'Days of Rage' ahead of a race that they want called off while security forces have rounded up dozens of activists in recent days in a clampdown on the opposition.

Bahrain has been in turmoil, with almost daily protests, since a democracy movement erupted last year after popular uprisings in Egypt and Tunisia.

Local authorities have said teams need not worry about their personal safety but John Yates, the former assistant commissioner of London's Metropolitan police who has been hired to oversee reform of Bahrain's police force and was at the meeting with Fernley, said there could be no guarantees.

"People say can we guarantee security. Of course we can't guarantee security. I'd be a fool to sit here and say that," he told the Guardian newspaper.

"I judge it more likely there will be protests on the route and around the villages. I just hope it's a good event and I hope it goes off without too much trouble."

Teams at the circuit were holding news conferences as usual, with little reference to the political situation. Nothing in their race previews indicated the event was anything other than a normal round of the 20-race championship.

Formula One last visited Bahrain in 2010, with the 2011 race cancelled due to the protests. The race is the biggest sporting event on the tiny Gulf island, with a global television audience of tens of millions. (Editing by Ed Osmond)