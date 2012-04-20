(Adds Force India miss second practice, Sauber incident)
By Alan Baldwin
MANAMA, April 20 Sauber revealed their Bahrain
Grand Prix mechanics had witnessed masked protestors throwing
petrol bombs and Force India pulled out of second practice for
safety reasons on Friday after an earlier scare.
Swiss-based Sauber said in a statement that the mechanics
had seen flames in the road after they left the Sakhir circuit
in a minibus on Thursday night to return to their hotel in
Manama.
"At 20:50 hrs the 12 mechanics being on that bus noticed
fire on the medial strip of the highway. The traffic was slow,
cars had their hazard flashers on," the Formula One team said.
"On the opposite lane there was no traffic. The team members
saw a few masked people running from there over to their lane
where a bottle was burning as well. The minibus moved to the
very right side of the highway and went past the situation."
Four Force India team staff witnessed a similar fiery
incident on the highway on Wednesday night.
During second practice, there was nobody on the Force India
pit wall and a few mechanics were just working on the cars in
the garages.
Force India's deputy principal Bob Fernley said his team
would take part in Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race as
scheduled.
Asked whether the decision to miss second practice was
because the team wanted to make sure their staff were away from
the track before nightfall, when more anti-government
demonstrations are expected, Fernley said that was not entirely
the case.
"It's not necessarily a 'get home before dark'
(situation)," he said. "We've had issues, as you all know, with
things and we have to make sure that the crew are comfortable in
the environment and that's what we're working on.
"But the crew are totally committed to delivering qualifying
and the race."
Two of the team's staff, a data engineer and a radio
contractor, went home to Britain after Thursday's incident.
Nobody was hurt in either episode.
The Bahrain International Circuit issued a statement on
Thursday referring to "an isolated incident involving a handful
of illegal protesters acting violently towards police.
"During this incident a Molotov Cocktail landed in the
vicinity of their vehicle. After approximately two minutes, the
route was cleared and the vehicle carried on its journey."
There was tighter security at the circuit on Friday with bag
checks and airport-style scanners as well as scores of police
cars on the highway south from Manama.
DEMOCRACY MOVEMENT
The government hopes to use the Grand Prix as a way of
showing that life is back to normal after a democracy movement
launched an Arab Spring-inspired uprising last year. The
protests were initially crushed, but were not stamped out;
demonstrations and clashes are frequent.
Wednesday's incident was the first directly involving one of
the 12 teams preparing for the fourth round of the championship
that local rights activists and anti-government demonstrators
want cancelled.
Asked why no other teams, including Sauber, had thought of
cutting short practice, Fernley said they had not been affected
in the same way as Force India.
"Some times emotions and logic don't always add up," he
declared.
The race is the first in Bahrain since 2010. Last year's was
cancelled after a bloody crackdown on unrest in the tiny Gulf
kingdom.
Friday is the start of the weekend in Bahrain which is also
often a flashpoint for protests after prayers, since Sunday is a
working day. One demonstration is scheduled to take place near
the circuit later on Friday.
"I don't believe there will be any issues, there will be
protests and I think it was an unfortunate incident," said
Fernley. "But when it is your team that it happens to, you have
to deal with it in a proper manner."
