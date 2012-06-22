VALENCIA, Spain, June 22 Force India had rivals
wondering whether they could be the next Formula One team to
spring a surprise after rocketing up the timesheets in Friday's
free practice for the European Grand Prix.
Germany's Nico Hulkenberg was second fastest in the
afternoon session, just 0.131 off the pace set by Red Bull's
double world champion Sebastian Vettel, while Britain's Paul Di
Resta was sixth.
"Sometimes a car suits one track better than it suits
another. You might see something different again this weekend,"
McLaren's championship leader Lewis Hamilton told reporters
after the session.
"Force India looks massively quick this week so who knows
what is going to happen...the Force India was unbelievably quick
today. I don't know where they found their time."
His team mate Jenson Button agreed that their rivals, whose
car has the same Mercedes engine as the McLaren, appeared to
have found a sweet spot.
"Force India is extremely quick. We haven't seen that really
all year so it seems like somebody else is having their
opportunity this weekend," said the 2009 champion.
"They are sort of the team that has been almost competitive
but not quite there but here they seem to be very competitive."
Silverstone-based Force India had hoped to make a big step
up this year and have made one of their best starts in terms of
points scored but have also been left behind by mid-table rivals
they had hoped to be ahead of.
The season has been particularly unpredictable, with seven
different winners in seven races including Williams' Venezuelan
Pastor Maldonado while Force India are still waiting to get one
of their drivers on the podium.
Team principal Vijay Mallya said before Valencia, the eighth
round of the championship, that he wanted the team to raise
their game and the drivers were confident that had happened.
"Our single lap speed looks strong, as does the long run
pace, and we appear to have a good feel for the tyres already,"
said Di Resta.
"Given the pace we have shown today we seem competitive so
hopefully we can challenge for the top 10 in qualifying
tomorrow."
(Writing by Alan Baldwin editing by Tony Jimenez)