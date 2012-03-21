Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
March 21 Formula One drivers' form ahead of Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang (Listed in championship order. Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, S=suspended, NS=did not start, EX=excluded. Most recent races first): 2012 2011 AU/BR AD IN KR JP SG IT BE HU DE GB EU CA MC ES TR CN MY Jenson Button 1 3 3 2 4 1 2 2 3 1 R R 6 1 3 3 6 4 2 Sebastian Vettel 2 2 R 1 1 3 1 1 1 2 4 2 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 Lewis Hamilton 3 R 1 7 2 5 5 4 R 4 1 4 4 R 6 2 4 1 8 Mark Webber 4 1 4 4 3 4 3 R 2 5 3 3 3 3 4 4 2 3 4 Fernando Alonso 5 4 2 3 5 2 4 3 4 3 2 1 2 R 2 5 3 7 6 Kamui Kobayashi 6 9 10 R 15 13 14 R 12 11 9 R 16 7 5 10 10 10 7 Kimi Raikkonen 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Sergio Perez 8 13 11 10 16 8 10 R R 15 11 7 11 NS NS 9 14 17 R Daniel Ricciardo 9 20 R 18 19 22 19 NC R 18 19 19 - - - - - - - Paul Di Resta 10 8 9 13 10 12 6 8 11 7 13 15 14 18 12 12 R 11 10 Jean-Eric Vergne 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Nico Rosberg 12 7 6 6 8 10 7 R 6 9 7 6 7 11 11 7 5 5 12 Pastor Maldonado 13 R 14 R R 14 11 11 10 16 14 14 18 R 18 15 17 18 R Timo Glock 14 R 19 R 18 20 R 15 18 17 17 16 21 15 R 19 NS 21 16 Charles Pic 15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Bruno Senna 16 17 16 12 13 16 15 9 13 - - - - - - - - - - Felipe Massa R 5 5 R 6 7 9 6 8 6 5 5 5 6 R R 11 6 5 Heikki Kovalainen R 16 17 14 14 18 16 13 15 R 16 R 19 R 14 R 19 16 15 Vitaly Petrov R 10 13 11 R 9 17 R 9 12 10 12 15 5 R 11 8 9 17 Michael Schumacher R 15 7 5 R 6 R 5 5 R 8 9 17 4 R 6 12 8 9 Romain Grosjean R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Nico Hulkenberg R - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Pedro De la Rosa NS - - - - - - - - - - - - 12 - - - - - Narain Karthikeyan NS - - 17 - - - - - - - - 24 17 17 21 21 23 R BR-Brazil, AD-Abu Dhabi, IN-India, KR-South Korea, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, DE-Germany, GB-britain, EU-Europe, CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, TR-Turkey, CN-China, MY-Malaysia, AU-Australia. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...)
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.