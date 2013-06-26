UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Bottas ends Hamilton's pole run in Bahrain
* Ends Mercedes team mate Hamilton's bid for seventh in a row
LONDON, June 26 Formula One drivers' form sheet for Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone. (listed in championship order, most recent races first. Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, S=suspended, NS=did not start, EX=excluded). 2013 /2012 CA MC ES BH CN MY AU BR US AD IN KR JP SG IT BE HU DE GB EU Sebastian Vettel 1 2 4 1 4 1 3 6 2 3 1 1 1 1 R 2 4 5 3 R Fernando Alonso 2 7 1 8 1 R 2 2 3 2 2 3 R 3 3 R 5 1 2 1 Kimi Raikkonen 9 10 2 2 2 7 1 10 6 1 7 5 6 6 5 3 2 3 5 2 Lewis Hamilton 3 4 12 5 3 3 5 R 1 R 4 10 5 R 1 R 1 R 8 19 Mark Webber 4 3 5 7 R 2 6 4 R R 3 2 9 11 R 6 8 8 1 4 Nico Rosberg 5 1 6 9 R 4 R 15 13 R 11 R R 5 7 11 10 10 15 6 Felipe Massa 8 R 3 15 6 5 4 3 4 7 6 4 2 8 4 5 9 12 4 16 Paul di Resta 7 9 7 4 8 R 8 19 15 9 12 12 12 4 8 10 12 11 R 7 Romain Grosjean 13 R R 3 9 6 10 R 7 R 9 7 19 7 - R 3 18 6 R Jenson Button 12 6 8 10 5 17 9 1 5 4 5 R 4 2 R 1 6 2 10 8 Adrian Sutil 10 5 13 13 R R 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - Jean-Eric Vergne 6 8 R R 12 10 12 8 R 12 15 8 13 R R 8 16 14 14 R Sergio Perez 11 16 9 6 11 9 11 R 11 15 R 11 R 10 2 R 14 6 R 9 Daniel Ricciardo 15 R 10 16 7 18 R 13 12 10 13 9 10 9 12 9 15 13 13 11 Nico Hulkenberg R 11 15 12 10 8 NS 5 8 R 8 6 7 14 R 4 11 9 12 5 Esteban Gutierrez 20 13 11 18 R 12 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - Valtteri Bottas 14 12 16 14 13 11 14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - Pastor Maldonado 16 R 14 11 14 R R R 9 5 16 14 8 R 11 R 13 15 16 12 Jules Bianchi 17 R 18 19 15 13 15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - Charles Pic 18 R 17 17 16 14 16 12 20 R 19 19 R 16 16 16 20 20 19 15 Max Chilton 19 14 19 20 17 16 17 - - - - - - - - - - - - - Giedo van der Garde R 15 R 21 18 15 18 - - - - - - - - - - - - - CA-Canada, MC-Monaco, ES-Spain, BH-Bahrain, CN-China, MY-Malaysia, AU-Australia, BR-Brazil, US-United States, AD-Abu Dhabi, IN-India, KR-South Korea, JP-Japan, SG-Singapore, IT-Italy, BE-Belgium, HU-Hungary, DE-Germany,GB-Britain, EU-Europe. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Goodson)
April 15 (Gracenote) - Starting grid from the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday 1. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 3. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 7. Nico Huelkenberg